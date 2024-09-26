China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Down 49.5% in September

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance

Shares of CAOVY traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

