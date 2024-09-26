China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Up 116.7% in September

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CYD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,953 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,764,000 after acquiring an additional 84,265 shares during the period.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 16,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,153. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

About China Yuchai International

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.