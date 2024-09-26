China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.36

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $12.10. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 15,427 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CYD

China Yuchai International Trading Down 0.2 %

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Shah Capital Management grew its position in China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after purchasing an additional 84,265 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in China Yuchai International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.