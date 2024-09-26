Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $62,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,255 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,565.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

