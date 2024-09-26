Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $80,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $129.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $134.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.98.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,383. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

