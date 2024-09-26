Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in September

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Chorus Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHRYY stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 816. Chorus has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.7539 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

