CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.5 %

CHS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. 8,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,966. CHS has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHS Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

