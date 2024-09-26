Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $290.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.04. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $204.15 and a 12-month high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

