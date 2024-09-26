Churchill China (LON:CHH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $850.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 850 ($11.38) and last traded at GBX 900 ($12.05), with a volume of 22273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($12.72).

Churchill China Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,219.72, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,095.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,144.03.

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,211.27%.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

