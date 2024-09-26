Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 72.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $131.74 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

