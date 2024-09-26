CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited (OTC:CIMEF – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 1,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 18,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited provides transportation, storage, and processing equipment for the clean energy, chemicals, environmental, and liquid food industries worldwide. Its Clean Energy segment manufactures and operates equipment for the storage, transportation, processing, and distribution of compressed natural gas and hydrogen trailers, seamless pressure cylinders, LPG trailers and storage tanks, liquefied petroleum gas tanks and trailers, natural gas and hydrogen refuelling station systems, and natural gas compressors; and offers engineering, procurement, and construction services for the natural gas and hydrogen industry, as well as internet of things intelligent operation and management platform under the Anjiehui brand.

