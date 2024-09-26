Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,843 shares during the quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,850,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $29,323,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,001,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,975,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,250,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barrington Research lowered Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

