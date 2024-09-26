Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas updated its FY25 guidance to $4.17-4.25 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.170-4.250 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $207.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average of $183.33. Cintas has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $209.59.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.