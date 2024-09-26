Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $143.75 to $156.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.80.

CTAS stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.30. The company had a trading volume of 217,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,341. Cintas has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $210.99. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 226.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

