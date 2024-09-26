Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Up 88.8% in September

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFRW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 44,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,276. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

