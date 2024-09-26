Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Up 88.8% in September

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Cipher Mining Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CIFRW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 44,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,276. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
