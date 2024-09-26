Citigroup Increases Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $21.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $2.80 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.40 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,634. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.