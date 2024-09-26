Citigroup Raises THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $124.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

THO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.54. 358,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in THOR Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

