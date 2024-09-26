CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the August 31st total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.77. 116,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,095. CK Hutchison has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.