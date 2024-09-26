Claudia Janez Acquires 2,576 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Stock

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) Director Claudia Janez bought 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,824.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,824.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
The Mexico Fund Price Performance
NYSE MXF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 59,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $19.69.
The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Mexico Fund
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.