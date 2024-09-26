Claudia Janez Acquires 2,576 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Stock

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) Director Claudia Janez bought 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,824.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,824.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

NYSE MXF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 59,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $19.69.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 39,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 107,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,503,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,336,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,687,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 384.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,344 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.