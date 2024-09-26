Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Stock Price Up 37.1%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 37.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). 737,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 346,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.12).

Clean Power Hydrogen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.00 and a beta of 0.25.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

(Get Free Report)

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.