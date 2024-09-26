Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Stock Price Up 37.1%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 37.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). 737,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 346,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.12).
Clean Power Hydrogen Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.00 and a beta of 0.25.
About Clean Power Hydrogen
Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.
