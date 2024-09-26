Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Stock Price Up 35.5%

Shares of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Free Report) shot up 35.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 4,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

