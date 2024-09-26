CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.11.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $264,421 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 138.7% in the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 158,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 91,886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 84.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,148,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

