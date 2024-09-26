Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 494950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

