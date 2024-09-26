CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the August 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLPS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 1,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,220. CLPS Incorporation has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

