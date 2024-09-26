CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $314.24

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.24 ($4.21) and traded as low as GBX 302 ($4.04). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 303 ($4.06), with a volume of 253,843 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.57) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a market cap of £867.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,823.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 314.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 279.71.

In other news, insider Matthew Lewis sold 25,863 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.18), for a total value of £80,692.56 ($108,051.10). Also, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 88 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £295.68 ($395.93). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 290 shares of company stock valued at $89,916. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

