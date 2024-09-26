CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,837 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in CNA Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 39.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,832.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,151 shares of company stock worth $2,449,311 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CNA opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.