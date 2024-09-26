CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 80.0% in September

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Trading of CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNSP Free Report ) by 616.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,094 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.80% of CNS Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNSP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 756,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.58.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.72) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

