CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 80.0% in September

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CNS Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of CNS Pharmaceuticals
CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNSP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 756,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.58.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.72) earnings per share for the quarter.
About CNS Pharmaceuticals
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
Featured Articles
