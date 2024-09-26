Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $41,587,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 248.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $9,966,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDE opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

