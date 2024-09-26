Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Down 50.9% in September

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the August 31st total of 22,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:JVA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 135,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,852. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.30. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

