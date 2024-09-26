Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cofinimmo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CFMOF remained flat at C$62.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Cofinimmo has a 52-week low of C$58.00 and a 52-week high of C$81.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$62.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.39.
About Cofinimmo
