Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 338,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 416,040 shares of Cognyte Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,827,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cognyte Software news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 416,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,827,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 553,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $3,493,159.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,604,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,292,148.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 425,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 306,479 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 143,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,730. The company has a market capitalization of $490.06 million, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

