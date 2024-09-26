Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.71. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 1,385 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

