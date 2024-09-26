Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,176,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $85,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 17.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 1.5 %

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CNS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,866.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,866.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,710,365. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

