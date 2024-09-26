Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.09

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.09 and traded as high as $23.54. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 143,853 shares.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 42.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 31,939 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 57.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

