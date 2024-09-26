Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 204.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises 0.6% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,573 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 130.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 93.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,436,386.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,562 shares of company stock worth $20,920,899 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.06.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $167.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

