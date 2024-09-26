Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.0 %

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.