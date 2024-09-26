Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.