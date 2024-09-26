Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

