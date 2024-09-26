Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 122.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIX opened at $392.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.29. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $397.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

