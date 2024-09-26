Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,770 Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
BATS HFGO opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.68 million, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.
Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Profile
