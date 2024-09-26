Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,770 Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS HFGO opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.68 million, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

