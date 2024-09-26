Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in City were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 95.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in City by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in City during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in City by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in City in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

CHCO stock opened at $115.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. City Holding has a twelve month low of $86.56 and a twelve month high of $125.54. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. City had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $69,372.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $69,372.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $895,503.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

