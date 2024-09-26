Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBAG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,795,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 150,340 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 364,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 244,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 92,656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $47.28 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

