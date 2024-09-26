Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34.
The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.
