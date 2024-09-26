Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,452.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,344.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GPI. Stephens began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.80.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $378.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.84 and a 52-week high of $393.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.73 and a 200-day moving average of $314.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

