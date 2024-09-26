Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $1,420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTF stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

