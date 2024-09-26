Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 222 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:WH opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

