Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Announces $0.00 Final Dividend

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Comms Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comms Group Company Profile

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.

