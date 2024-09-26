Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Announces $0.00 Final Dividend

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Comms Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Comms Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comms Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Rubrik: Riding the AI Wave in the Cybersecurity Boom
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Constellation Energy’s Nuclear Deal With Microsoft Is a Home Run
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Are Crypto Stocks Still Worth Watching as Bitcoin Consolidates?
Receive News & Ratings for Comms Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comms Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.