Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.78

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €35.78 ($39.76) and traded as high as €36.99 ($41.10). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €36.65 ($40.72), with a volume of 1,576,503 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.78.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.
