Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.3 days.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance
MGDDF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.18. 296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $43.18.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.