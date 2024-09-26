Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.3 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

MGDDF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.18. 296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $43.18.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.