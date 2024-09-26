Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Holdings Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 236,340 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $1,510,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,841,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 271,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 880.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares during the period.

Shares of SID opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

