Comparing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) & Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.67, indicating that its stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.63 million ($11.01) 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $3.64 million 102.12 -$177.12 million ($0.83) -1.82

Profitability

Ampio Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ampio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A -149.00% -103.79% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -5,509.34% -105.38% -61.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 396.69%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Genentech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

